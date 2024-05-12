Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.