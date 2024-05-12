Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
