Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIK
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,507.46%.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.