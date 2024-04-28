Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.55).

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,913 ($23.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,855.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,887.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($21.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($27.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

