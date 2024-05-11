Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $954.38.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $798.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,122. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $132.69 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $941.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

