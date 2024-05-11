Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 6,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.22. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

