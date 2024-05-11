Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.48 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $57.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00055132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,151,278,363 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

