Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 8.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.74. 618,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,066,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

