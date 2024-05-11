Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 140.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Applied UV Stock Performance
Shares of AUVIP remained flat at $5.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.96.
About Applied UV
