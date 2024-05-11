Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 140.0%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of AUVIP remained flat at $5.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

