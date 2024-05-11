Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Belite Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Belite Bio stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 50,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

