Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Reduced by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 15,046.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,450,000 after acquiring an additional 345,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 4,471.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,555,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,221,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,749,000 after acquiring an additional 151,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.62. 1,920,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,418. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

