CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,966. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.