NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.94. 10,548,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,192. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.