Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1,506.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

