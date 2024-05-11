Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,162 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 50,703 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

