Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

