iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
