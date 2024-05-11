Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Richard Scott Struthers Sells 107,448 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Scott Struthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,013,560.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $51.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 110,565 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $10,409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

