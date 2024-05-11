Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

