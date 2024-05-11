BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the April 15th total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BurgerFi International stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of BurgerFi International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 89,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,450. BurgerFi International has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 18.05%.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

