Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,393,000. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 30,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 461,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.01. 25,849,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,206,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

