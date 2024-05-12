Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 10.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

