Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $37.70

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 15.1 %

GH opened at $22.37 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 203.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

