Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $37.70

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
GH opened at $22.37 on Friday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 203.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
