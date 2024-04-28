Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.