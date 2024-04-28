Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.17.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.01. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$11.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

