Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 5,774 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for about 1.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

CAH stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

