SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 12% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 134,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 51,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02. The company has a market cap of C$926.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
