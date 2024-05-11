SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 12% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 134,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 51,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

SunOpta Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02. The company has a market cap of C$926.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of C$246.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

About SunOpta

In related news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$88,518.01. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.