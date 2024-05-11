Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

