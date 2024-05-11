Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 48,032 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 183,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,102. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

