Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MLM opened at $610.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.01. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $308,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

