Smithfield Trust Co Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after acquiring an additional 309,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 2,393,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

