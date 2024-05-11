Mount Lucas Management LP Takes $3.49 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after buying an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after purchasing an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

