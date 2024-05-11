Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.03 and last traded at C$5.18. Approximately 540,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 479,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.599777 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,895.00. Insiders acquired 11,590 shares of company stock valued at $66,944 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

See Also

