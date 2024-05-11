Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,348,695 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $373,684,000 after buying an additional 879,232 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 162.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 768,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 475,683 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 453,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,311 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 387,869 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,462 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 365,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

