CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$162.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$167.30.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$140.98 on Wednesday. CGI has a one year low of C$127.73 and a one year high of C$160.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

