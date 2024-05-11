Mount Lucas Management LP Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,759 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.6% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after buying an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $52.60. 6,118,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

