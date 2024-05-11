Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $2,405,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 4,624,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

