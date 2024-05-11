Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 316,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,018. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $249.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

