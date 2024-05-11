Smithfield Trust Co Sells 930 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.