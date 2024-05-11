Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 83.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 486,582 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

