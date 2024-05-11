Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) to Hold

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EHAB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $20,532,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enhabit by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 193,675 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

