Smithfield Trust Co Acquires Shares of 182,700 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 114,343 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 99,864,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,653,563. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

