Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

