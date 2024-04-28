PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.73.

Shares of PHM opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 679,582 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,762,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

