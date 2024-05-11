Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $22.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.24.
VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.
Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
