Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $62.71

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

