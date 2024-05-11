Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGL. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

