The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $320.86 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

