AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $105.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

ACM opened at $93.06 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

