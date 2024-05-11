KeyCorp Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.38%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.