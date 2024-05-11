JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $907.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 907 ($11.39), with a volume of 858166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($11.21).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.93) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5,447.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 786.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,882.35%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

