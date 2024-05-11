JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $907.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.39) and last traded at GBX 907 ($11.39), with a volume of 858166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($11.21).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.93) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
JTC Stock Performance
JTC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,882.35%.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.