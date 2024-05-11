The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.17. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Allstate by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

