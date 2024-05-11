Corsair Gaming’s (CRSR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 361.12 and a beta of 1.61. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after buying an additional 678,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 149,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

